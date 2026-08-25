Indian companies to get DRDO missile tech for indigenous production

The technology transfer initiative will also support the development of advanced defense systems.

It will bring together DRDO's technological capabilities with the manufacturing capacity of Indian industry.

To note, the Indian Air Force has indigenised 97% of its operational fighter spares which it frequently uses in the past five years.

Also, the ministry had released an indigenisation list which covered 405 strategically important defence goods, with an estimated business potential of more than ₹3,000 crore.