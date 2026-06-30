Dream Sports closing Dream Money app on July 30, 2026
Dream Sports, the company behind Dream11, is closing its financial app Dream Money on July 30, 2026.
This follows the recent shutdown of their sports analytics app, Dream Play.
Both apps were introduced over the past year following the August 2025 gaming ban.
Dream Money pauses sign-ups, cancels SIPs
Dream Money let users invest in gold, mutual funds, and more through partners like Augmont and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund.
Now, new sign-ups and investments are paused.
All active recurring SIPs on the Dream Money platform will be canceled from July 7, 2026, but you can still log in until July 30 to check your account details or view statements.
Online games face 28% GST
It's been a rough patch for India's real-money gaming industry, first a major gaming ban in 2025 hurt revenues, and now a new Supreme Court ruling means higher taxes (28% GST) on online games.