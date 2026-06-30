Dream Sports closing Dream Money app on July 30, 2026

Dream Money pauses sign-ups, cancels SIPs

Dream Money let users invest in gold, mutual funds, and more through partners like Augmont and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund.

Now, new sign-ups and investments are paused.

All active recurring SIPs on the Dream Money platform will be canceled from July 7, 2026, but you can still log in until July 30 to check your account details or view statements.