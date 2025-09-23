Dream11 goes completely free after Parliament bans money-based online games
Dream11 just made a big switch: all paid contests are out, and the platform is now completely free-to-play.
This comes right after new legislation enacted by Parliament, which bans money-based online games.
It's the end of over 10 years of paid fantasy sports on Dream11.
Brand-sponsored rewards replace cash entry fees
Instead of cash entry fees, Dream11 now offers daily free contests with prizes from brands like Swiggy, Astrotalk, and Tata Neu.
With 25 crore registered users—about 1 crore logging in daily, mostly aged 18 to 35—the move is designed to keep players engaged through brand-sponsored rewards.
New social gaming format could reshape fantasy sports landscape
To keep the fun going, Dream11 is tapping into its parent company's assets—like live cricket streaming on FanCode.
The new social gaming format isn't just about following rules; it could shape how fantasy sports work in India from here on out.