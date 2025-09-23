Next Article
MRF shares hit record high on auto demand spike
Business
MRF's stock jumped over 2% to a record ₹1.56 lakh per share on Tuesday, thanks to a spike in auto demand—helped by GST-related price cuts that drew more buyers, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association.
The tire sector as a whole saw some gains too, with CEAT and JK Tyre inching up.
MRF's Chennai plant strike doesn't seem to be affecting investors
Even though workers at MRF's Chennai plant have been striking since Monday over pay and trainee hiring issues, the company has kept things running with employees willing to work.
MRF says it's focused on getting operations back to normal soon—and investors seem confident, given how strong the stock is holding up despite the disruption.