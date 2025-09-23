Will new GST rates lower your home prices?
India's updated Goods and Services Tax (GST) rules kicked in on September 22, aiming to simplify taxes and maybe lower housing costs.
But experts say don't expect instant price drops—real estate pricing is still tricky.
While construction materials like cement now have a reduced 18% tax, land prices (which aren't covered by GST) still make up a big chunk of what you pay.
Developers might offer flexible payment plans this festive season
Developers are currently reworking their budgets under the new GST system.
Anshuman Magazine from CBRE thinks these updates could boost demand, but buyers probably won't see savings right away.
Pradeep Aggarwal of Signature Global says if suppliers pass on their cost savings, building expenses might go down over time—which could help buyers eventually.
Developers might also roll out flexible payment plans this festive season to keep sales moving.