Will new GST rates lower your home prices?

Developers might offer flexible payment plans this festive season

Developers are currently reworking their budgets under the new GST system.

Anshuman Magazine from CBRE thinks these updates could boost demand, but buyers probably won't see savings right away.

Pradeep Aggarwal of Signature Global says if suppliers pass on their cost savings, building expenses might go down over time—which could help buyers eventually.

