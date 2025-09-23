Gold could hit $4,000 per ounce by mid-2026: JPMorgan
JPMorgan thinks gold prices are headed above $4,000 per ounce by mid-2026, with an average of $3,675 expected by late 2025.
This comes after gold has already soared nearly 30% so far this year.
Gold's record-breaking rally in 2025
Gold's rally in 2025 has smashed records—28 all-time highs and a jump past $3,500 per ounce.
What's fueling it? Strong demand from investors and central banks looking for safety as global tensions rise and US financial worries grow.
Impact of a weaker US dollar on India
A weaker US dollar could give the Indian rupee a boost.
But there's a catch: tariffs might not hurt India's GDP much but could threaten jobs in key sectors like textiles and jewelry.
Jewelry, in particular, is a major driver of gold demand in India.
JPMorgan's advice on gold vs silver
JPMorgan recommends sticking with gold over silver right now.
They say gold is the safer bet thanks to expected Fed rate cuts and more money flowing into gold ETFs.