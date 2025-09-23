Gold could hit $4,000 per ounce by mid-2026: JPMorgan

JPMorgan thinks gold prices are headed above $4,000 per ounce by mid-2026, with an average of $3,675 expected by late 2025. This comes after gold has already soared nearly 30% so far this year.

Gold's record-breaking rally in 2025 Gold's rally in 2025 has smashed records—28 all-time highs and a jump past $3,500 per ounce.

What's fueling it? Strong demand from investors and central banks looking for safety as global tensions rise and US financial worries grow.

Impact of a weaker US dollar on India A weaker US dollar could give the Indian rupee a boost.

But there's a catch: tariffs might not hurt India's GDP much but could threaten jobs in key sectors like textiles and jewelry.

Jewelry, in particular, is a major driver of gold demand in India.