Dream11 shuts real-money gaming business, lays off most staff

The shutdown means major layoffs since most staff worked in RMG. Now, Dream11 is shifting focus to non-cash ventures like Fancode and Sportz Drip and is likely to explore new game formats for overseas markets.

Dream11's pivot to cricket media and digital content

Dream11 isn't just about fantasy teams anymore—they're investing in cricket media platforms like Cricbuzz and Willow TV.

It's a big move from fantasy games into cricket broadcasting and digital content—showing how they're trying to stay in the game even as the rules change.