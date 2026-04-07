Dreame Technology launches direct to consumer website in India
Business
Dreame Technology, offering products in categories like robotic vacuums and grooming tools, just launched its direct-to-consumer (D2C) website in India.
Now you can shop their products straight from Dreame's official site, alongside options like Amazon and Croma.
Dreame offers 50% off vacuum warranty
To kick things off, Dreame is offering 50% off a one-year extended warranty on robotic vacuums bought through their site until April 10.
They've also set up a dedicated helpline for faster customer support, plus new services like pick-up and drop-off and both virtual and on-site installation help, making it easier to get started with your new gear.