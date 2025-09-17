DreamFolks ends domestic airport lounge access in India

Major clients ended contracts last month

This change happened after major clients like Encalm Hospitality and Adani Digital ended their contracts last month, as airports start letting people into lounges directly—no middleman needed.

Even though DreamFolks's stock ticked up to ₹138.58 after the news, it's still down a massive 65% so far in 2025.

It's a sign of how fast the travel scene is changing, and why companies need to keep adapting if they want to stay in the game.