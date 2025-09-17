Next Article
DreamFolks ends domestic airport lounge access in India
DreamFolks Services just pulled the plug on its domestic airport lounge access in India as of September 2025.
The company says its international lounges and other local services are still running, but this move is a big shift for travelers used to accessing lounges through DreamFolks.
Major clients ended contracts last month
This change happened after major clients like Encalm Hospitality and Adani Digital ended their contracts last month, as airports start letting people into lounges directly—no middleman needed.
Even though DreamFolks's stock ticked up to ₹138.58 after the news, it's still down a massive 65% so far in 2025.
It's a sign of how fast the travel scene is changing, and why companies need to keep adapting if they want to stay in the game.