DreamTeam raises $53 million with Accel backing to expand AI CRM
DreamTeam, a startup reinventing how companies manage customer relationships, just scored $53 million in fresh funding. Accel is backing it.
The cash will help DreamTeam level up its AI-driven CRM platform: think smarter sales automation and sharper predictions to help businesses make better calls.
Venkatraman and Kirani endorse AI CRM
CEO Anand Venkatraman, Co-Founder & CEO of DreamTeam, says deep AI is the future of CRM, making things run smoother and faster for teams everywhere.
Accel's Shekhar Kirani, Partner at Accel, agrees, calling DreamTeam a leader in the move toward smarter business tools.
With this funding boost, expect even more advanced features and broader market impact as DreamTeam pushes automation further into everyday work.