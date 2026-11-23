CEO Anand Venkatraman, Co-Founder & CEO of DreamTeam, says deep AI is the future of CRM, making things run smoother and faster for teams everywhere.

Accel's Shekhar Kirani, Partner at Accel, agrees, calling DreamTeam a leader in the move toward smarter business tools.

With this funding boost, expect even more advanced features and broader market impact as DreamTeam pushes automation further into everyday work.