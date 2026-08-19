Dreyer's recalls Outshine fruit bars over possible glass contamination
Business
Heads up if you snack on Outshine Fruit Bars: Dreyer's is recalling some six-count packs (2.5-ounce each) in strawberry, watermelon, grape, tangerine, and black cherry because they might contain bits of glass.
If you bought any recently, check your freezer and either toss them out or bring them back for a refund.
No injuries reported and UPC identified
The affected bars have UPC codes like 041548610047 and expire between June 30 and November 30, 2027.
Good news: no one has been hurt or gotten sick so far. Dreyer's says all other Outshine products are safe, and that they are taking this seriously to keep everyone protected.
This comes just after a big egg recall last week, so food safety is definitely in the spotlight right now.