DRI arrests 8, seizes gold and diamonds at Mumbai airport
Business
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) just busted an alleged international smuggling syndicate at Mumbai airport, seizing 8.56kg of gold dust (worth ₹12.65 crore) and 1,168.97 carats of diamonds (valued at ₹1.09 crore).
Eight people were arrested, including four Bangladeshi and two Sri Lankan international transit passengers.
Travelers concealed gold, employee handed diamonds
Six travelers from Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, and Fujairah tried to sneak in gold dust in wax form, concealed in 23 capsules they'd swallowed or hidden internally.
An employee of a third-party entity at the airport was also caught handing off diamonds to a passenger heading to Dubai.