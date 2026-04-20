Drivn raises $140 million, signs up about 300 busses and trucks

Drivn builds charging hubs with OEMs

To tackle the usual charging headaches, Drivn is building dedicated charging stations along major routes and at key spots like warehouses.

They've teamed up with big names like Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, and Volvo-Eicher, plus launched 18 electric intercity busses with LeafyBus.

By focusing on smart financing instead of relying on government contracts, Drivn hopes to keep costs low while aiming for a vehicle asset base of over ₹1,200 crore in the near term and ₹1,340 crore AUM by FY27.