Drivn raises $140 million, signs up about 300 busses and trucks
Drivn, a Gurugram-based startup, just raised $140 million (including $80 million from Nomura in February 2026) to ramp up electric trucks and busses across India.
Founded by Manav Bansal and Alpna Jain, Drivn has signed up around 300 electric busses and trucks as part of its big expansion push.
Drivn builds charging hubs with OEMs
To tackle the usual charging headaches, Drivn is building dedicated charging stations along major routes and at key spots like warehouses.
They've teamed up with big names like Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, and Volvo-Eicher, plus launched 18 electric intercity busses with LeafyBus.
By focusing on smart financing instead of relying on government contracts, Drivn hopes to keep costs low while aiming for a vehicle asset base of over ₹1,200 crore in the near term and ₹1,340 crore AUM by FY27.