Drone delivery startup Zipline raises $600 million at $7.6 billion
Zipline announced a $600 million funding round, with participation from Fidelity, Baillie Gifford, Valor Equity Partners, and Tiger Global.
Now valued at $7.6 billion, Zipline plans to use this cash to expand its autonomous drone delivery service into at least four more US states in 2026.
Zipline's drone network
Zipline runs a drone network delivering everything from medical supplies to food and retail goods.
Its drones come in two types: one can travel up to 193km round trip, while the other handles lighter packages within a 10-mile radius.
Since starting with blood deliveries in Rwanda after its 2014 founding, it has grown into five African countries, several US cities, and Japan.
In the US Zipline is seeing 15% weekly growth
Zipline has pulled off more than 2 million commercial deliveries, moving 20 million items across a massive 125 million miles.
In the US alone, it has seen weekly growth of 15% for seven straight months.
New launch sites are now hitting up to 100 daily deliveries within just two days of opening, a huge leap from its early days.