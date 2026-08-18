DSP Finance acquires Volt Money to serve 1.8L retail customers
Business
DSP Finance (the NBFC arm of DSP Group) just bought Volt Money, a platform known for super-fast loans against mutual funds.
With this move, DSP wants to make borrowing easier and more tech-savvy for its over 1.8 lakh retail customers, building on a loan book that's already at ₹40 billion since 2024.
Volt Money loans against mutual funds
Volt Money lets people get credit in five minutes without selling their mutual funds, a big win for anyone needing quick cash but wanting to keep investments intact.
While the price tag is secret, both companies say the acquisition will help create more responsible ways to borrow money.
As Hemendra Kothari, Chairman, DSP Finance, puts it, it's an important step in building capabilities in technology-led secured lending.