DSP launches Nifty FMCG ETF, subscription open until May 14 Business May 13, 2026

DSP Nifty FMCG ETF just rolled out its Nifty FMCG ETF, an open-ended fund that lets you invest in top Indian brands making everyday essentials: think snacks, drinks, and personal care products.

The subscription window is open until May 14, 2026, and trading starts again on May 22, 2026.

If you're curious about the FMCG sector but want something simple and affordable, this ETF might be worth a look.