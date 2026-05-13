DSP launches Nifty FMCG ETF, subscription open until May 14
DSP Nifty FMCG ETF just rolled out its Nifty FMCG ETF, an open-ended fund that lets you invest in top Indian brands making everyday essentials: think snacks, drinks, and personal care products.
The subscription window is open until May 14, 2026, and trading starts again on May 22, 2026.
If you're curious about the FMCG sector but want something simple and affordable, this ETF might be worth a look.
Passively tracks 15-company Nifty FMCG index
The ETF follows the Nifty FMCG Index, which features 15 major companies known for steady demand and resilience in tough times.
DSP's passive investment team manages the fund by investing in these companies based on their weighting in the index.
Anil Ghelani from DSP points out that current valuations are lower than usual, making this a transparent way to tap into India's ongoing need for daily basics.