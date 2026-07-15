DTCC executes 1st live tokenized securities trades using vault assets
Big news for finance and technology: DTCC pulled off its first live tokenized securities trades on July 15, 2026, teaming up with more than 24 financial giants like JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs.
Unlike earlier tests, these trades used actual assets already in DTCC's vaults, showing that blockchain isn't just a buzzword; it can work with the systems banks use every day.
JPMorgan tokenizes Invesco QQQ ETF
A standout moment was JPMorgan turning Invesco QQQ Trust ETF shares into tokens to meet CME Group margin rules.
There were also tokenized Treasury transactions and equity trades, all running on platforms like Hyperledger Besu and Canton Network.
The takeaway? Tokenization could make moving assets around faster and more efficient.
DTCC is planning to roll out more of this tech in October 2026, which could mean big changes ahead for how markets work.