DTDC launches 'Vallam Express' water courier for Kerala's remote villages

What makes Vallam Express special? It teams up with Kerala's traditional oarsmen, whose skills help couriers navigate tricky waterways and reach places regular vehicles can't.

This not only helps overcome access barriers for deliveries but also creates jobs for the local community.

Inspired by the iconic Vallam Kali (snake boat race), the project is a nod to Kerala's heritage.

Abhishek Chakraborty, CEO, DTDC Express Ltd. says, "More than a new delivery service, Vallam Express reflects DTDC's philosophy of building logistics solutions shaped by local realities and customer needs. By reimagining the last mile through a region-specific delivery model, we continue to strengthen our position as a customer-first logistics brand that develops meaningful solutions for every community it serves."

DTDC hopes to make over 5,000 deliveries in its first year and even released a brand film during Onam to celebrate the launch.