Dubai Future Foundation launches city AI agent across 85 entities
Dubai is rolling out a big plan to make its public services smarter by teaming up with Indian and global tech companies.
Through its accelerator program, the Dubai Future Foundation is connecting AI developers with government agencies.
Its "City AI Agent" project will bring specialized AI agents to an internal ecosystem of 93 specialized agents handling backoffice functions like HR and finance across 85 entities, aiming to make everyday services faster and more efficient.
UAE targets 50% agentic AI adoption
The UAE targets 50% adoption of agentic AI within two years at the federal level, a pretty bold target.
This push is backed by Dubai Chambers, which represents over 85,800 Indian-owned businesses and works closely with India's Nasscom.
The goal isn't just better tech; it's also about sparking new growth and innovation between Dubai and India as both look toward a more digital future.