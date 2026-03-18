Dubai's travel scene takes a hit after Iran's missile attacks

After Iran's missile attacks in late February 2026, Dubai's travel scene took a big hit: over 80,000 bookings were canceled in just seven days. The World Travel and Tourism Council warns the Middle East could lose $600 million every day as airspace closures ripple through the region.

Airlines and tourist arrivals KLM has canceled flights to Dubai until March 28, 2026; British Airways has also suspended or reduced routes in the region, but no comparable end date was specified.

More than 49,000 regional flights were canceled between February 28, 2026 and March 12, 2026 (out of about 92,000 scheduled flights).

If things don't settle down soon, tourist arrivals across the Middle East could drop by over a quarter—meaning about 38 million fewer visitors.

Restoring traveler confidence Unlike past crises where tourism bounced back in a few months, this situation is trickier.

Some governments and airlines have restricted travel to parts of the region, and several carriers have suspended routes to or from the UAE.

As WTTC president Gloria Guevara said, restoring traveler confidence is critical to recovery, but that can be difficult while travel warnings and flight suspensions remain in place for parts of the region.