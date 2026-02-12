DuitNow QR codes will soon work with UPI in Malaysia

NIPL and PayNet's partnership aims to improve cross-border payments

NIPL, the global arm of India's payments network, is leading this move to make cross-border payments easier and safer.

Down the line, Malaysians visiting India will also get to use their DuitNow apps with UPI QR codes.

As NIPL's CEO Ritesh Shukla puts it, this partnership is all about building better global payment solutions.

And with more people traveling—especially for Malaysia's big Visit 2026 campaign—PayNet's CEO Praveen Rajan says it'll help both travelers and local businesses connect more easily.