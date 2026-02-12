DuitNow QR codes will soon work with UPI in Malaysia
Heading to Malaysia?
Soon, Indian travelers will be able to pay at shops and restaurants just by scanning DuitNow QR codes with their usual UPI apps, thanks to a new tie-up between India's NIPL and Malaysia's PayNet.
Travelers can pay with their UPI apps at merchants by scanning DuitNow QR codes.
NIPL and PayNet's partnership aims to improve cross-border payments
NIPL, the global arm of India's payments network, is leading this move to make cross-border payments easier and safer.
Down the line, Malaysians visiting India will also get to use their DuitNow apps with UPI QR codes.
As NIPL's CEO Ritesh Shukla puts it, this partnership is all about building better global payment solutions.
And with more people traveling—especially for Malaysia's big Visit 2026 campaign—PayNet's CEO Praveen Rajan says it'll help both travelers and local businesses connect more easily.