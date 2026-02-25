Why JPMorgan CEO thinks a 2008-like economic crisis is imminent

LOADING...
He said that some financial companies are doing "dumb things" to make money

By Dwaipayan Roy
Feb 25, 2026
01:23 pm
What's the story

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has warned of potential market risks reminiscent of the pre-2008 financial crisis, drawing parallels with that period. He said that some financial companies are doing "dumb things" to make money in this volatile environment. Speaking at an event this week, Dimon said the current situation is similar to the period between 2005 and 2007, just before the 2008 crash.

Market risks

Risks in the current market

Dimon expressed his worries over risky financial practices in the current market. He said some institutions are making high-risk bets for profits, while stock markets respond to factors like artificial intelligence and other market dynamics. The JPMorgan CEO also warned about potential cyclical downturns, saying he is not reassured by high asset prices as they actually add to the risk.

Tech disruption

AI and software industry concerns

Dimon also commented on the ongoing frenzy around AI. He said industries such as newspapers, utilities, and phone companies appeared stable until the 2008 collapse. This time, it could be software that's affected by AI. "There are moving tectonic plates underneath it," he said, adding that these could challenge the industry over time.

Investment approach

Software stocks facing market sell-off

At an annual investor update meeting, Dimon discussed his views on navigating the investment market amid pre-2008 crisis-like conditions. He said the credit cycle is full of surprises, often hitting unexpected industries hardest. His comments come as software stocks are witnessing a global market sell-off over fears that AI could soon replace their business models.

