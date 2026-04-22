Dunzo cofounder Kabeer Biswas raises ₹102cr for consumer AI M
Business
Kabeer Biswas, who co-founded Dunzo, just raised ₹102 crore ($11 million) for his latest venture, a consumer AI startup called M.
Backed by Peak XV Partners, Blume Ventures, and CRED, the company (registered as Curious Digital Pvt Ltd in 2025) wants to make managing household chores way easier using AI.
Peak XV largest investor, ESOP 21%+
Peak XV put in the biggest chunk of money, followed by Blume Ventures and CRED.
After this round, Peak XV holds about 15% of the company, with Blume and CRED owning smaller pieces. The founders' family trust still has the largest share.
To keep things fresh and attract top talent, M. is also offering over 21% of its shares to employees through an ESOP plan, so everyone has a stake in making daily life smoother with tech.