'M' aims to simplify home management

Dunzo's Kabeer Biswas raises ₹102cr for new AI start-up

By Mudit Dube 03:34 pm Apr 22, 202603:34 pm

What's the story

Kabeer Biswas, the former co-founder of Dunzo, is raising ₹102 crore (about $11 million) for his new start-up 'M.' The company has already received nearly $9 million and expects the remaining funds soon. The funding round is led by Peak XV Partners, while Blume Ventures and Kunal Shah's CRED (Dreamplug Technologies) will join in. The Bengaluru-based AI consumer services start-up will be valued at ₹300 crore post-money. It aims to simplify home management through automation of decisions and services.