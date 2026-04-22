Dunzo's Kabeer Biswas raises ₹102cr for new AI start-up
What's the story
Kabeer Biswas, the former co-founder of Dunzo, is raising ₹102 crore (about $11 million) for his new start-up 'M.' The company has already received nearly $9 million and expects the remaining funds soon. The funding round is led by Peak XV Partners, while Blume Ventures and Kunal Shah's CRED (Dreamplug Technologies) will join in. The Bengaluru-based AI consumer services start-up will be valued at ₹300 crore post-money. It aims to simplify home management through automation of decisions and services.
Investment breakdown
Funding details and previous investments
Incorporated in 2025 as Curious Digital Pvt Ltd, 'M' plans to issue 54,956 Series Seed CCPS at ₹18,577 each for its funding. Peak XV Partners will lead the round with an investment of ₹46.4 crore ($5 million), while Blume Ventures and CRED will invest ₹37.12 crore ($4 million) and ₹18.56 crore ($2 million), respectively.
Stake distribution
Projected ownership post-funding round
After the funding round, Peak XV Partners will own 15.47% stake in 'M.' Blume Ventures and CRED will hold 12.37% and 6.19% stakes, respectively. Co-founders Kabeer Biswas and Kartik Mishra will have 3.1% stake each, while a significant portion of 38.67% is held by the PVK Family Trust, presumably controlled by the founders and their families. The company has also created a large ESOP pool of 21.11%.