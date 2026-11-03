DuPont raises profit forecast on health care aerospace industrial water
Business
DuPont just raised its annual profit forecast after strong demand in health care, aerospace, and industrial water.
The company now expects fourth-quarter earnings of $1.90 to $1.95 per share, higher than Wall Street predicted.
DuPont ups 2026 outlook to $1.79B
Last quarter, DuPont outperformed expectations with $2.09 per share in adjusted profit and saw nearly 4% growth in its health care and water-tech division.
Looking ahead, it's bumped up its 2026 profit outlook to about $1.79 billion and is rewarding investors with two $250 million share buybacks this year.
CFO Antonella Franzen shared that results should meet or even top its earlier guidance, thanks to the company's focus on fast-growing sectors.