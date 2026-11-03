DuPont raises profit forecast on health care aerospace industrial water

Last quarter, DuPont outperformed expectations with $2.09 per share in adjusted profit and saw nearly 4% growth in its health care and water-tech division.

Looking ahead, it's bumped up its 2026 profit outlook to about $1.79 billion and is rewarding investors with two $250 million share buybacks this year.

CFO Antonella Franzen shared that results should meet or even top its earlier guidance, thanks to the company's focus on fast-growing sectors.