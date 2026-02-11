Dutch court probes Nexperia's CEO suspension over serious mismanagement
A Dutch court has launched a formal investigation into chipmaker Nexperia after claims of serious mismanagement.
The court's Feb. 11, 2026 decision ordered the investigation and upheld an October 2025 suspension of CEO Zhang Xuezheng, who is Nexperia's CEO and the founder and owner of Chinese parent company Wingtech, following concerns raised by the company's Dutch legal officer about conflicts of interest and sudden strategy changes.
Nexperia's role in global tech supply chain
Nexperia is a key supplier for car electronics worldwide, so what happens here affects more than just one company.
The Dutch government stepped in last year to limit Wingtech's control, worried that important European tech could end up in China.
This case isn't just about business drama—it's part of bigger global tensions over who controls critical tech and how countries protect their own supply chains.