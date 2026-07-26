Dutch pet telehealth startup uses AI, grows audience 20% monthly

Switching to in-house AI meant Dutch went from making just five pieces of content a month (for $50,000) to cranking out 50 (including ads and videos) at a fraction of the cost.

The AI also helps test what works and boosts their reach on platforms like Meta.

As Spector puts it, "It's both expensive and it's just limited because so much of marketing, especially with a new product, is just testing to see what's resonating."

A must for startups trying to stay ahead.