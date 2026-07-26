Dutch pet telehealth startup uses AI, grows audience 20% monthly
Dutch, a pet telehealth startup founded by Joe Spector, swapped old-school marketing for AI tools and saw audience growth jump 20% every month while cutting customer acquisition costs by 20%.
Launched in 2021, Dutch connects pet owners to vets online through annual memberships in 35 US states.
Dutch AI boosts content output tenfold
Switching to in-house AI meant Dutch went from making just five pieces of content a month (for $50,000) to cranking out 50 (including ads and videos) at a fraction of the cost.
The AI also helps test what works and boosts their reach on platforms like Meta.
As Spector puts it, "It's both expensive and it's just limited because so much of marketing, especially with a new product, is just testing to see what's resonating."
A must for startups trying to stay ahead.