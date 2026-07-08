DXC Technology opens new Customer Experience Center in Bengaluru
Business
DXC Technology just opened a huge 200,000-square-foot Customer Experience Center in Bengaluru, one of its biggest hubs worldwide.
The space is designed for hands-on collaboration and fast-tracking AI projects, with cool areas like Ideation Studios and Co-Creation Labs where teams can brainstorm and build together.
Center features dedicated AI hub
This new center brings DXC teams, customers, and partners under one roof to co-create real-world solutions using the latest tech.
There's even a dedicated AI Hub for turning ideas into working tools, plus spaces for cybersecurity testing and network operations.
Leaders say it's all about blending human expertise with AI to help businesses transform faster and smarter.