Dynacons Systems and Solutions: Stock surges 3,754% in 5 years
Dynacons Systems and Solutions's stock pulled off an epic run, jumping from just ₹25.40 in September 2020 to ₹977 by September 3, 2025—a massive 3,754% surge.
But lately, things have cooled off: the stock has dropped 36% over the past year and is now trading about 40% below its January high of ₹1,614.55.
Dynacons just posted strong numbers
Even with the recent dip, Dynacons just posted strong numbers—revenue jumped nearly 24% and net profit rose almost 35% in Q1 FY2025-26.
The board is meeting today to prep for their big annual meeting and set the agenda for what's ahead.