Dynacons Systems and Solutions: Stock surges 3,754% in 5 years Business Sep 03, 2025

Dynacons Systems and Solutions's stock pulled off an epic run, jumping from just ₹25.40 in September 2020 to ₹977 by September 3, 2025—a massive 3,754% surge.

But lately, things have cooled off: the stock has dropped 36% over the past year and is now trading about 40% below its January high of ₹1,614.55.