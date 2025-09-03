Multibagger alert! This semiconductor stock is up 14% in 4 days

Morgan Stanley gives CG Power an 'Overweight' rating

CG Power is putting over ₹7,600 crore into two new factories that'll create more than 5,000 jobs.

One site is already running with a daily capacity of half a million units; by 2026, the second plant aims to produce a massive 14.5 million units per day.

Morgan Stanley just gave the stock an 'Overweight' rating and expects profits to grow at a solid 34% annual rate from FY25 to FY28, with strong gains forecast for both industrials and power systems divisions.