Multibagger alert! This semiconductor stock is up 14% in 4 days
CG Power and Industrial Solutions's shares have shot up 14% in the past four days, reaching a high of ₹757.20.
The big boost comes after its subsidiary, CG Semi, opened India's first Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat—making CG Semi one of India's first full-service OSAT providers in the country's growing chip industry.
Morgan Stanley gives CG Power an 'Overweight' rating
CG Power is putting over ₹7,600 crore into two new factories that'll create more than 5,000 jobs.
One site is already running with a daily capacity of half a million units; by 2026, the second plant aims to produce a massive 14.5 million units per day.
Morgan Stanley just gave the stock an 'Overweight' rating and expects profits to grow at a solid 34% annual rate from FY25 to FY28, with strong gains forecast for both industrials and power systems divisions.