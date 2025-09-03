UK cement output lowest since 1950, threatens housing plans
Cement production in the UK has fallen to its lowest level since 1950, putting the Labor government's big housing plans at risk.
In 2024, only 7.3 million tons were produced—almost half of what was made back in 1990—mainly because rising costs and changes to carbon taxation have shot up.
This makes it much tougher for the government to hit its goal of building 1.5 million homes by 2029, a key step toward easing the housing crisis.
Rising imports and construction costs
With local cement getting pricier, imports now cover about a third of UK demand—up from just 12% in 2008.
Dr. Diana Casey from the Mineral Products Association is urging the government to cut electricity prices so domestic producers can compete.
Smaller builders are especially feeling the pinch, relying more on imports and struggling with rising construction costs.
The government says it recognizes these challenges and is working on ways to support energy-intensive industries like cement production.