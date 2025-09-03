UK cement output lowest since 1950, threatens housing plans Business Sep 03, 2025

Cement production in the UK has fallen to its lowest level since 1950, putting the Labor government's big housing plans at risk.

In 2024, only 7.3 million tons were produced—almost half of what was made back in 1990—mainly because rising costs and changes to carbon taxation have shot up.

This makes it much tougher for the government to hit its goal of building 1.5 million homes by 2029, a key step toward easing the housing crisis.