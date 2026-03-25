E-commerce, tech startups to drive new jobs in H1 FY27
Business
India's job scene is looking up, workforce numbers are set to rise by 4.7% in the first half of fiscal 2027, mainly powered by e-commerce, tech startups, healthcare, pharma, and manufacturing.
According to a new TeamLease report, big companies are leading the charge with 74% planning to hire more people, while hiring plans are lower for mid-sized (57%) and small businesses (38%).
Changes in labor codes are pushing up employment costs
E-commerce and tech startups are driving most of the new jobs with an 8.9% jump expected, followed by healthcare and pharma at 7%, and manufacturing-related sectors at 6.6%.
The report also notes that changes in labor codes have pushed up employment costs for many companies, so much so that 80% of them are now reworking how they pay their teams.