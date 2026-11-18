E2E Networks and MTAR Technologies regain ground after NVIDIA earnings
E2E Networks and MTAR Technologies snapped a two-day losing streak on Wednesday, thanks to NVIDIA's standout earnings report.
NVIDIA's results beat Wall Street expectations and gave a boost to AI-related stocks in India, sparking fresh interest in Indian AI-related stocks like E2E Networks and MTAR Technologies.
NVIDIA forecasts 75% revenue growth 2028
NVIDIA not only crushed its third-quarter numbers but also predicted even stronger growth ahead, aiming for 75% revenue growth in fiscal 2028, according to Reuters.
This upbeat outlook got investors excited about the whole AI sector. As a result, E2E Networks's stock jumped over 3% and MTAR Technologies climbed 3%, both making up ground after recent drops.
The positive momentum could keep these companies in the spotlight for a while.