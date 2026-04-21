E2E Networks announces 1-for-10 split to boost trading and affordability
Business
E2E Networks, known for its work in cloud computing and AI, just announced a 1-for-10 stock split, so every ₹10 share will soon become 10 ₹1 shares.
The idea is to make its stock more affordable and boost trading activity.
E2E partners with NVIDIA AMD Intel
The company is teaming up with heavyweights like NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel to level up its cloud and AI game.
One highlight: it's building a powerful NVIDIA Blackwell GPU cluster to drive innovation in fields like healthcare and agriculture.
E2E is also working on a massive speech-to-speech AI model that could handle over 10 million calls daily for industries like telecom, helping cut costs along the way.