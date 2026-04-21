E2E Networks announces 1-for-10 split to boost trading and affordability

E2E partners with NVIDIA AMD Intel

The company is teaming up with heavyweights like NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel to level up its cloud and AI game.

One highlight: it's building a powerful NVIDIA Blackwell GPU cluster to drive innovation in fields like healthcare and agriculture.

E2E is also working on a massive speech-to-speech AI model that could handle over 10 million calls daily for industries like telecom, helping cut costs along the way.