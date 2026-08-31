E2E Networks approves up to ₹1,500cr raise for AI infrastructure
Business
E2E Networks just announced plans to raise up to ₹1,500 crore through options like QIP and public offers, aiming to ramp up its cloud and AI infrastructure amid strong demand from the artificial intelligence ecosystem.
The board gave the green light on August 31, setting the stage for capacity expansion.
E2E posts Q1 FY27 ₹44cr profit
This move follows a huge financial turnaround: E2E posted a ₹44 crore profit in Q1 FY27 after losing nearly ₹3 crore last year.
Revenue jumped 336% year-on-year to ₹157 crore, thanks to new tech rollouts and better GPU use.
With its annual meeting set for September 28, the company is clearly gearing up for more action in the fast-growing AI space.