E2E Networks down 5% to ₹627.15 amid AI funding worries
Business
E2E Networks's shares dropped for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday, hitting the lower circuit again and fell 5% to ₹627.15 per share on the NSE.
The fall comes as investors worry about how companies will fund the expansion of AI infrastructure worldwide.
Black Box and Netweb Technologies slip
E2E's stock is down this week.
It's not just E2E: other AI stocks like Black Box and Netweb Technologies also slipped, with concerns over rising interest rates and CoreWeave's debt burden making investors nervous about future growth in the whole AI sector.