E2E Networks hits lower circuit as AI sell-off spreads
Business
E2E Networks's shares dropped 5% on Friday, hitting their lower circuit and wrapping up a fourth straight day of losses.
This isn't just about one company: AI-related stocks in the US and Asia are feeling the heat after an overnight sell-off in AI stocks in the US spread across Asia.
ESDS Software and Netweb Technologies also saw their stock prices slide sharply.
Investors reassess debt heavy AI valuations
It's not just nerves: investors are rethinking how much these debt-heavy AI companies are really worth.
Over the past seven trading sessions, shares in several tech firms have fallen by 8% to 19%.
The mood is shifting as people get more cautious about high valuations in the AI sector.