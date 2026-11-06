E2E Networks sales soar over 400% to ₹223.76cr, profit 5.4x
Business
E2E Networks just dropped some eye-popping numbers for September 2026, with sales shooting up over 400% to ₹223.76 crore compared to last year.
Net profit also saw a huge boost, climbing 5.4 times to ₹72.70 crore.
E2E Networks EBITDA nearly 590%
The company's earnings (EBITDA) surged nearly 590%, and each share is now earning way more: ₹3.54 versus just ₹0.67 last year.
If you're into stocks, E2E shares closed at ₹512.50 on November 4 and have delivered 72.40% returns over the last 6 months alone, showing investors are loving the company's growth streak right now.