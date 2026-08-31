E2E Networks signs 1000cr deal to supply NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs
Business
E2E Networks just scored a massive ₹1,000 crore binding term sheet/arrangement with a sovereign AI company based in India.
It will be supplying NVIDIA Blackwell cloud GPUs and related services all the way through June 2029, a significant milestone in its strategy of signing up longer-term customers.
E2E Networks seeks up to 1500cr
To keep up with booming AI demand, E2E's board is looking to raise up to ₹1,500 crore for expanding its cloud and AI infrastructure.
The company made it clear that this new client isn't linked to any of its promoters or related parties.
Plus, it has set its next annual general meeting for September 28, 2026.