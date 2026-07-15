E3 Electric. Ai raises ₹100cr from BluVenture to launch TRION
Business
E3 Electric. Ai, a Bengaluru-based EV startup, just raised ₹100 crore in Series A funding led by BluVenture Holdings.
The money will help them boost R&D and expand across India as they get ready to launch the E3 TRION, touted as the country's first intelligent electric scooter, within weeks.
TRION uses AI for safer rides
The E3 TRION uses AI to make rides safer, more reliable, and affordable.
CEO P. Sanjeev says their modular design and focus on real-world needs aim to bring smart mobility to Indian families.
With over 100 engineers on board and over 18 patents covering tech like AI-powered safety features and battery systems, the company is betting big on making electric scooters smarter for everyone.