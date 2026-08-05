FIFA game maker goes private after $55B acquisition
What's the story
Electronic Arts (EA) has officially transitioned into a private company. The move comes after the completion of a $55 billion deal with an investor group led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners. The PIF is expected to own 93.4% of the newly formed entity. The transaction involves $20 billion in debt financing, marking it as the largest leveraged buyout in history.
Business strategy
Potential impact on EA's game portfolio
The massive deal could result in major changes at EA.
The company has been focusing on its major franchises such as Battlefield, EA Sports FC, Madden NFL, and The Sims.
Given the scale of this deal, it is likely that EA will rely more on successful franchises instead of taking risks with smaller games.
This trend is also being seen among other major publishers like Ubisoft and Xbox.
Leadership outlook
EA CEO's message to staff
EA's CEO Andrew Wilson expressed his optimism about the company's future in a message to staff.
He said, "As we begin this next chapter, I'm more optimistic than ever about what we'll create together."
Wilson emphasized that the opportunities ahead are extraordinary and will be realized through their creativity, ambition, and belief in what's possible.
Market trends
Ongoing consolidation in the video game industry
The acquisition of EA is another major move in the ongoing consolidation trend in the video game industry.
It comes after Microsoft's $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard, its $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media, and Take-Two's $12.7 billion takeover of Zynga.
These deals highlight the growing trend of big players in the gaming industry acquiring smaller companies to expand their portfolios and market reach.