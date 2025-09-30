EA is getting acquired for $55 billion

EA—the publisher behind The Sims, FIFA, and Battlefield—is getting bought out for a massive $55 billion. This will be the biggest private equity deal ever, led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners, and Silver Lake. If it goes through, EA will no longer be a public company after 36 years.

Shareholders will get $210 per share Shareholders are set to get $210 per share—a solid 25% more than the current price.

The deal is being funded with help from JPMorgan Chase and still needs approval from both regulators and shareholders before it becomes official.

National security review is needed before the deal goes through PIF keeps its nearly 10% stake in EA, CEO Andrew Wilson isn't going anywhere, and EA will stay headquartered in Redwood City, California.

But because of Saudi involvement, there's a national security review ahead before everything is finalized.