How Trump's tariffs are squeezing small businesses
US tariffs on Chinese imports, introduced by President Trump, are putting real pressure on small businesses at the time the tariffs were introduced.
Unlike big companies, many small firms can't absorb the higher costs or quickly switch suppliers.
Brandon Mills, who runs Total Promotion Co., shared that these rising expenses have led to tough choices like cutting staff and stretching credit just to stay afloat.
Most small businesses depend on just one or two suppliers, so they're less able to adapt when prices jump.
According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, 86% of US companies that import goods by sea have fewer than 50 employees, making them more susceptible to tariff impacts.
For some, like Kimberly Hyde of Beet & Yarrow, that's meant quietly raising prices to keep up.
Experts warn the full impact will show up as these businesses close out their financial year—and since small companies power so much of the economy, their struggles could ripple out even further.