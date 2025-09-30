LG's $1.28bn IPO in India set for October Business Sep 30, 2025

LG Electronics is gearing up to launch a massive IPO for its Indian arm, aiming to raise about $1.28 billion by selling a 15% stake. The goal? Strengthen finances and fuel future growth.

If the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) gives the green light, the deal could wrap up as soon as October 2025.

The journey started with an application in December and got conditional approval from Sebi in March this year.