LG's $1.28bn IPO in India set for October
LG Electronics is gearing up to launch a massive IPO for its Indian arm, aiming to raise about $1.28 billion by selling a 15% stake. The goal? Strengthen finances and fuel future growth.
If the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) gives the green light, the deal could wrap up as soon as October 2025.
The journey started with an application in December and got conditional approval from Sebi in March this year.
LG's Indian arm to be valued at over $9.3bn
This IPO could value LG's Indian business at over 12 trillion won—making it bigger than rivals like Voltas and Whirlpool India.
Even after the sale, LG will keep an 85% share.
Moves like this highlight how global brands are betting big on India's booming consumer durables market—Hyundai Motor's record $3.3 billion debut last year is another sign that investor interest here just keeps growing.