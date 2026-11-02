EAAA India Alternatives opens at ₹1,675.50 NSE, ₹1,673 BSE
Business
EAAA India Alternatives just hit the stock market, opening slightly above its IPO price, ₹1,675.50 on NSE and ₹1,673 on BSE, landing only a modest premium (less than what the gray market buzz suggested).
So, not a blockbuster start, but still in the green.
EAAA IPO subscribed 5.51x raised ₹360cr
The IPO saw solid interest overall, subscribed 5.51 times, with big institutional investors showing the most excitement. Retail investors were less hyped.
The company raised about ₹360 crore from anchor investors like HDFC Mutual Fund before listing. This was an offer for sale by Edelweiss Group; no fresh shares were issued.
EAAA manages long-term capital across multiple asset classes, including infrastructure, commercial real estate, and private credit.