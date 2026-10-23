EAAA India alternatives ₹1,200cr offer for sale IPO Oct 26-28
Business
EAAA India Alternatives is launching a ₹1,200 crore IPO from October 26-28, with shares priced between ₹1,585 and ₹1,665.
This is an offer for sale, so Edelweiss Securities and Investments (the selling shareholder) will get the proceeds, not the company itself.
Funds anchor IPO, assets ₹95,344.8cr
Major global names like Government Pension Fund Global and Goldman Sachs joined in early through the anchor book.
Top Indian mutual funds like HDFC AMC and SBI Mutual Fund also grabbed a chunk of shares.
EAAA India Alternatives manages ₹95,344.8 crore in assets as of June 2026, focusing on infrastructure and real estate investments across different types of financing.