What's the story

Imagine basking on an Australian beach, your freelance payments pinging in, only to realise that the taxman back in India is waiting for his share too!

Earning abroad might feel like a financial win, but without knowing India's tax rules on foreign income, it could become a costly mistake.

This guide unpacks how India's Income Tax Act treats your global earnings, helping you stay tax-smart, penalty-free, and fully compliant.