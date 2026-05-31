EaseMyTrip's Q4 results: Revenue up 8.9% YoY to ₹152cr

Leading travel platform EaseMyTrip has reported an 8.9% year-on-year growth in its revenue from operations for the fourth quarter of FY26. The company's revenue stood at ₹152 crore, up from ₹139.5 crore in Q4 FY25. The growth was largely driven by strong demand and increasing adoption across its expanding portfolio of travel services, particularly in the hotels and holidays segments.

Segment success Impressive growth in hotels and packages segment EaseMyTrip's Hotel and Packages segment revenue witnessed a whopping 148% year-on-year growth for the quarter. The company also saw an impressive 95% YoY increase in hotel room night bookings, averaging over 6,000 room nights per day. This increase highlights the company's successful customer engagement strategies such as "Republic Day Travel Sale," Valentine's veek bookings with "Swipe Right Travel Sale" and "Sunny Getaway Sale."

Global growth International operations see strong growth EaseMyTrip's international operations also witnessed a strong growth, with Dubai contributing ₹453 crore in Gross Booking Revenue (GBR), a massive 95.7% YoY jump. The company has laid out its future strategy under the Vision 2030 roadmap, which is based on five strategic growth pillars aimed at business diversification and unlocking new opportunities.

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