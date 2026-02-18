EaseMyTrip to raise ₹500 crore for hotels, holiday packages push Business Feb 18, 2026

EaseMyTrip just got board approval to raise up to ₹500 crore by selling shares or other securities.

The plan, announced on Saturday, February 14, 2026, still needs the green light from regulators and shareholders.

The fresh funds are set to fuel their push into hotels, holiday packages, and tech upgrades.