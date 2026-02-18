EaseMyTrip to raise ₹500 crore for hotels, holiday packages push
EaseMyTrip just got board approval to raise up to ₹500 crore by selling shares or other securities.
The plan, announced on Saturday, February 14, 2026, still needs the green light from regulators and shareholders.
The fresh funds are set to fuel their push into hotels, holiday packages, and tech upgrades.
Funding will help us invest at the right time: Pitti
Founder Nishant Pitti says this funding gives them the flexibility to invest at the right time while keeping growth healthy and sustainable.
Separately, EaseMyTrip plans a ₹200 crore boost for its Easy Green Mobility arm, aiming for over 2,000 electric busses; the timeline for this target was not specified.
Stock hits upper circuit, bounces back from recent low
Investors were clearly excited—the stock hit a 20% upper circuit on announcement day and soared 60% in just three sessions, bouncing back from its recent low.
For Q3 FY26, EaseMyTrip posted a net profit of ₹5.85 crore and gross bookings worth ₹2,213.2 crore.