EasyJet rejects £4.74bn takeover bid from US firm Castlelake
EasyJet just turned down a massive £4.74 billion bid from US investment firm Castlelake, calling it "highly opportunistic."
Castlelake had tried three times this month to buy the airline, offering shareholders 625 pence per share, about 24% more than EasyJet's last closing price.
The board wasn't convinced and refused all proposals.
Castlelake pitched 'compelling value' EU-compliant structure
Castlelake, which owns a small stake in EasyJet, pitched the deal as "compelling value" and said it would help make EasyJet stronger in Europe.
They even offered an ownership structure to fit EU rules about majority EU ownership.
Still, EasyJet's board didn't want to talk further.
Castlelake must decide by June 26
Castlelake has until Friday (June 26) to make a formal offer or back out completely.
If they go ahead, it'll be up to EasyJet's shareholders to decide whether they're on board with the deal or not.